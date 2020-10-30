Share:

In the realm of politics, partisan shots and blame-game arguments are a part of the National Assembly rhetoric—yet there is always a line that should never be crossed. That line is when the national security of the country is being compromised—on matters of security, political factions should present a united front. Using sensitive issues which put the country at risk for political leverage is disgraceful and below the dignity of a politician.

This is why Senior PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq’s statements in the National Assembly were so disappointing. Ayaz Sadiq made several insulting statements, as he alleged that during the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan, alleging that the government took the decision under pressure. Firstly, this statement is clearly misrepresentative of the true facts. How Pakistan handled the Abhinandan issue was a diplomatic masterstroke, which earned the respect of the international community and made India look like the aggressor.

Not only is the statement untrue but it is also very irresponsible. The former speaker has been quick to refute the India media’s version of events, but the damage has already been done. Ayaz Sadiq’s statements are already being exploited by Indian media to benefit their anti-Pakistan narrative. Dialogue on international relations and matters of national security must be conducted responsibly and with great caution. Statements carelessly uttered for political rivalry can be taken out of context by foreign outfits who have a vested interest in creating chaos in Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq has claimed that he is being ‘misquoted’ regarding his statement, but this was inevitable. An experienced politician should have known how Indian media outlets and authorities wait for any statements they can use against Pakistan. This is not how a former speaker of the National Assembly should conduct himself. Seeing the former Speaker’s clarification that his comments were taken out of context, it is hoped that this is taken as a lesson by all politicians that they need to be careful while addressing national interest issues.