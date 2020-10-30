Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent provincial government has made extraordinary efforts to provide a business-friendly environment to the investors for both local and foreign investors.

“In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a number of incentives including exemption in taxes are being offered to attract the investors to promote foreign investments with the aim to boost up the local economy and create maximum employment opportunities”, he added.

He said this while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from UK led by Afzal Khan, Deputy Leader House of Commons, who called on him here at the Chief Minister House.

On the occasion, they discussed matters related to the prospects of investment by the overseas Pakistani in different sectors of the province particularly in housing sector.

Provincial Minister for Housing Amjid Ali Khan and other higher authorities were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast potential of investment in various sectors specially in tourism, hydel power, industries and housing adding that the provincial government will extend allout support to investors in the province.

He said that work on the establishment of various economic zones was in full swing and with the establishment of these economic zones, the province would become a hub of trade and economic activities.

Mahmood Khan on the occasion lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting the soft image of Pakistan at international level and strengthening the national economy and said that the incumbent government would take all steps to resolve the issues faced by the overseas.