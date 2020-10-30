Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra has said that his mission is to make all the health facilities in the province from basic health units to tertiary care hospitals functional for the treatment of general public.

The role that KMU is playing in the training of medical personnel including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists in fulfilling this mission is a practical example of excellent teamwork and professional use of resources.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the PhD Nursing Program organized by KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences.

Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. M Saleem and Director INS Dr. Dildar Muhammad besides heads of various institutions, faculty and students were present on the occasion.

The minister said that he was glad to know that KMU is the first public sector university in the country to launch a PhD program in nursing.

He said that they are all proud of the exemplary role played by KMU over the last ten years in gradually bringing diploma courses in various fields of medical education up to BS, MS and PhD levels.

He said that education and health were among the top priorities of the present government and work was underway on several major projects in this regard.

He said that the biggest challenge for the present government is to make all the small and big health centers of the province functional through the provision of trained staff and other necessary facilities.

He said that the services rendered by KMU Public Health Lab during the corona pandemic are unforgettable and it is expected that KMU will continue this series of services in other fields with the same professional spirit.

He assured the KMU management that the timely completion of the projects under construction at KMU and the cooperation required from the provincial and federal governments for the functioning of these institutions would be provided on priority basis.