ISLAMABAD - Passing Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) announced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) will be mandatory for all students seeking admission in medical colleges, said PMC officials on Thursday.

In a press briefing held here, the Vice President PMC Ali Raza said that aspiring medical education students who will not appear in the MDCAT announced by PMC will be not allowed the admission and medical practicing license.

He said that according to new rules, uniform MDCAT has been implemented in the entire country and the questions in the test have been taken from the intermediate syllabus.

“No question of the test will be out of syllabus and if any such question comes it will be deleted by the automated system,” he said.

Vice President PMC said that PMC is conducting MDCAT not National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), however, the university has largest bank of questions.

He said that NUMS will print and handover the sealed question sheets and PMC after conducting the test will give it to NUMS for checking of the papers. He said that 200 examination centres will be established in the country including Gilgit Baltistan and over 150,000 students will appear in it.

PMC official also said that 50% marks for the admission will be taken from the MDCAT and colleges have been asked to complete the admission process till December 31.

He said that the MDCAT will be conducted on 15th November 2020 and on 1st January 2021 the merit list will be displayed in all colleges. Raza also said that no college will charge above Rs500 for the admission prospectus.

A statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that the final date for registration of MDCAT has been shifted from the 2nd to the 6th of November 2020.

Automated admission process for private colleges has been finalised, allowing students to choose the college of their liking pursuant to their requisite merit. It said that public colleges admissions will be done by each provincial government, and Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) process is being undertaken to verify foreign colleges.

A statement said that provincial and federal governments may establish any quota deemed appropriate for seats allocated to a public college under their jurisdiction.