Peshawar - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour, has termed the ‘Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral and transit trade forum 2020’ a milestone initiative for bolstering mutual trade relations along with bringing business community on both sides of border closer.

He urged Islamabad and Kabul to devise a joint mechanism for the business community and make consultations with the SCCI that would help boost bilateral and transit trade relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Sherbaz Bilour said this while talking to delegations of industrialists and traders’ community following the SCCI members’ participation in the two-day international Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral and transit trade forum 2020, here at the Chamber House yesterday.

The international trade forum was attended by more than 100 members of the business community from Afghanistan and members of SCCI, Chaman Chamber and traders from Quetta.

Sherbaz said that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan can be enhanced up at $5 billion if serious efforts are made by the governments of both the countries.

The SCCI president noted that the trade forum had played a pivotal role in removing trade barriers as well as bringing near the business community of both the countries.

He stressed the need to hold such meetings in future too between the business communities of Pakistan and Afghanistan.