LAHORE - Balochistan dominated Central Punjab on the second consecutive day, while 13 wickets fell on the second day between Northern and Sindh of the third round of the Second XIs Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first class).

According to information made available here on Thursday, Balochistan continued to dominate Central Punjab, by forcing them to follow-on after dismissing them for 192 in 57.2 overs in their first innings. Central Punjab were 127 for two in 36 overs, still trailing by 89 runs when stumps were drawn on day two. Imran Dogar remained unbeaten on 74 from 132 balls, hitting six fours and a six. He forged a 117-run partnership for the second wicket with M Faiq (39 off 59).

Earlier in the day, resuming their innings on four for no loss, Central Punjab in their first innings were bundled out for 192. Atiq-ur-Rehman coming to bat at number five top-scored with a 75-ball 55, laced with five fours. Muhammad Akhlaq who resumed his innings on four not out, added 43 runs to his over-night score, and was dismissed for 47. His innings that came off 63 balls included five fours and two sixes. For Balochistan, left-arm spinner Mohammad Junaid picked five scalps for 47 runs, while Hayatullah and Usama Mir grabbed two wickets apiece.

Total 13 wickets were fell on day two in the match between Northern and Sindh at State Bank Stadium. Resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 33 for three, Sindh were bowled out for 195 in 63.1 overs. Fahad Iqbal top-scored with a 118-ball 66, hitting eight fours. He knitted a 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Danish Aziz who contributed 55 from 88 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes. For Northern, Aamer Jamal, Raja Farzan Khan and Shadab Majeed picked three wickets each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will require 162 to win against Southern Punjab, when the game resumes on day-three today at KCCA Stadium.

SCORES IN BRIEF BALOCHISTAN V CENTRAL PUNJAB, TMC CRICKET GROUND

BALOCHISTAN 408-6, 83 overs (Azeem Ghumman 119, Awais Zia 118, Ali Waqas 55, Shahzad Tareen 44, Akbar-ur-Rehman 38 not out; Bilawal Iqbal 2-49, Atizaz Habib Khan 2-91) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 192 all out, 57.2 overs (Atiq-ur-Rehman 55, Muhammad Akhlaq 47; Mohammad Junaid 5-47, Usama Mir 2-51, Hayatullah 2-75) and FOLLOW-ON 127-2, 36 overs (Imran Dogar 74 not out, Mohammad Faiq 39)

NORTHERN V SINDH, STATE BANK STADIUM

NORTHERN 238 all out, 71.5 overs (Taimoor Sultan 70, Umar Waheed 47, Jamal Anwar 35; Abrar Ahmed 5-80, Danish Aziz 2-31, Shahnawaz 2-42) AND 130-6, 37 overs (Kashif Iqbal 55 not out, Aamer Jamal 30 not out; Ghulam Mudassar 2-28, Abrar Ahmed 2-33, Shahnawaz 2-44) vs SINDH 195 all out, 63.1 overs (Fahad Iqbal 66, Danish Aziz 55; Aamer Jamal 3-21, Raja Farzan Khan 3-42, Shadab Majeed 3-67)

KP V S PUNJAB, KCCA STADIUM

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 122 all out, 53.1 overs (Tayyab Tahir 30, Waqar Hussain 23 not out; Zohaib Khan 2-13, Irfanullah Shah 2-16, Asif Afridi 2-21) AND 220 all out, 81.1 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 104, Mohammad Umair 58, Tayyab Tahir 32; Asif Afridi 5-86, Zohaib Khan 3-60) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 181 all out, 44.1 overs (Mohammad Haris 38, Zohaib Khan 33, Mohammad Imran 32; Ali Usman 5-67, Mohammad Umair 4-35)

