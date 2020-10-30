Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to ensure better planning of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project and attract private investment in this scheme, the National Highway Authority (NHA) yesterday arranged a stakeholders’ consultation with the cooperation of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

Professionals hailing from construction industry, contractors and financers attended the event. Commercial Attache of Saudi Arabia based in Islamabad, representatives of Asian Development Bank and World Bank Group also participated the session through video link.

In his opening remarks, NHA Chairman Capt ® Sikander Qayyum said, the main purpose of inviting the best professionals in their respective fields is to invite fresh ideas regarding procurement of only missing motorway link i.e. Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway to complete the North-South Economic Corridor. He said that the NHA is endeavouring for earlier start of construction activity on this mega project.

He further said, NHA is obtaining cooperation of the private sector in motorways and highways building schemes with the view to reduce financial load on national exchequer.

The NHA chief also said that Public Private Partnership (PPP) has been prevalent nowadays in developing as well as developed nations of the world. Creation of private sector’s interest in infrastructure projects for better service delivery is the tool being used successfully, he added.

Sikander Qayyum also recalled countrywide motorways and national highways projects being undertaken under the CPEC and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) programe.

He said that the length of proposed Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway will be 306 km, 14 interchanges, one major bridge on River Indus, 6 flyovers, 10 Service Areas and 12 Rest Areas will also be built on this motorway.

The project is planned to be completed in 30 months at construction cost of approximately Rs 175 billion with Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

On the occasion, CEO of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Malik Ahmad Khan expressed deep sense of gratitude to the participants for expressing interest in consultative session. He said, deliberations of this consultation session on every phase and aspect of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway procurement starting from alignment, structuring and financing have been very informative and thought provoking.