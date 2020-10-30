Share:

Pakistan has reported twenty deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 332,186. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,795 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,078 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours and the figure has crossed the 1,000 mark for first time since July 30.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of both cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 145,238 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 103,831 in Punjab, 39,361 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,887 in Balochistan, 19,594 in Islamabad, 4,229 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 4,046 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,620 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,354 in Punjab, 1,276 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 215 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 89 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,409,537 coronavirus tests and 32,933 in the last 24 hours. 313,527 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 632 patients are in critical condition.