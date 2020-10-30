Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will take the lead in engaging with the leaders of the Muslim world to evolve a joint strategy to effectively counter the growing Islamophobia in the western world.

He was addressing the concluding session of National Rehmatul Lil Alameen Conference in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said the European countries have no understanding of sensitivities of Muslims and added that it is "our responsibility to apprise them of the sentiments of Muslim community".

Earlier this week, Pakistan had condemned the republication of blasphemous caricatures in France and the Islamophobic remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron, with lodging strong protest with French ambassador, followed by the passage of resolutions in both house of parliament.

Referring to his letters that the prime minister had written to the world leaders, Imran Khan said he will personally contact them to chalk out at common strategy against Islamophobia.