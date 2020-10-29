Share:

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much it is whether we provide enough for those who have little.”

–Franklin D Roosevelt

Franklin D Roosevelt’s second inaugural address and second term as President in 1937 was an opportunity in which he out lined a continuation of his reforms for progress and prosperity for the sustenance of the world’s democratic institutions. It was due to the diligence and efforts of this liberal-democratic President that social reforms and welfare-oriented policies could gradually enmesh themselves within a capitalist economic order.

However, with the fall of the Soviet Union, the need to protect people against the crony capitalism’s cardinal principle of profit maximization also diminished. Slowly and gradually all over the world, large segments of societies began feeling the hollowness of the promises of capitalism. While living standards have certainly become better, the inequality between the rich and poor has increased manifold. Many critics of the capitalism associate the rise of alt-right in different nations in general and Trump’s accession to White House with the broken economic model of the West.