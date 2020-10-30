Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has banned pillion riding for one day in the limits of the capital city on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi falling today (Friday). The decision has been taken to ensure security of the residents and avert any untoward incident. The country has recently witnessed some terrorism incidents which has alerted the authorities to take precautionary measures.

A notification in this regard was issued by district magistrate Islamabad on Thursday.