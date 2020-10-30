Share:

LAHORE - The semifinals of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 will be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) today Friday. In the first semifinal of the day, Master Paints/FG Polo will take on Barry’s at 2:30 pm. Master Paints/FG Polo team consists of Ameen-ur-Rehman, Haroon Sufi, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mannuel Carranza while Barry’s team has the services of Jameel Barry, Agha Musa, Bilal Haye and Rulo Trotz. The second semifinal will be played between Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Pebble Breaker at 3:30 pm. Diamond Paints/FG Polo comprises Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tom Brodie while Pebble Breaker team includes Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Bilal and Amirreza Behboudi. The subsidiary and main finals of the event will be played on Sunday.