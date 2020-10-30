Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested as many as six criminals including a woman on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and car tempering during a special drive against anti-social elements, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

He added police had recovered an infant and two tempered cars from the possession of alleged kidnappers and car lifters. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, have launched a special crackdown against hardcore criminals across the district. He said a team of Race Course Police Station, under the command of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, have arrested a woman and her son involved in abducting a 45-day-old infant. The infant has been recovered from the clutches of the kidnappers safely by the police and reunited with parents.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated efforts of police team including ASP Cantt Circle Amna Baig and has awarded cash prizes to them. SHO Inspector Mian Imran Abbas told that a lady alerted police on its helpline Rescue 15 that she was taking her 45-day-old son to a private clinic for medical checkup when a stranger woman met with her and offered her to pick her child to the clinic. The lady told police that unknown woman vanished in the streets along with child, he said adding that CPO took notice of the issue and constituted a special police team under supervision of ASP Amna Baig tasking it to nab the lady and recover the missing child. He said police managed to trace out the kidnapper with help of CCTV footage and held her along with son during a raid at Christian Colony and recovered the baby. The accused have been identified as Asia Waqas and her son Haroon alias Rahul, he said.

On the other hand, PS Naseerabad officials have rounded up a man for his alleged involvement in murder of mother-in-law and locked him up. According to police spokesman, Muhammad Shafique shot dead his mother-in-law Zubaida Begum in Mohala Zamindaran apparently over domestic dispute. Police recovered 30 bore pistol from the possession of alleged killer after filing a case against him, the spokesman said.

Similarly, PS City officials netted a proclaimed offender involved in murder-cum-dacoity case in limits of PS Cantt in 2019, he said. The accused was involved in snatching 140,000 US dollars from a citizen Nehmat Khan and opened firing over resistance while killing his own accomplice Sakhawat Ali, he said. The accused was handed over to PS Cantt officials. Later, a court of law sent the accused to jail for identification parade, he said.

He mentioned officials of PS New Town, under command of SHO Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal, have rounded up two accused for their involvement in tempering vehicles. Police also recovered two tempered vehicles from their possession and handed over the stolen cars to owners, he said.

The accused have been identified as Gohar Ali and Muhammad Tariq, he said.