Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said oppression from society can be ended by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The CM said, “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set an example for the entire humanity with his superior character and introduced ideal social and economic system in a short time.

“He spread the lesson of peace, equality, tolerance, justice and respect for humanity. Injustice, oppression and lawlessness can be eradicated from society by following his teachings. We can make Pakistan the cradle of peace by adhering to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”