ATTOCK - The purpose of holding open courts is to have close contact with the people and solve their problems. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this while addressing an open court in Attock. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, AC Zarmina Wazir, CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan, Former City Nazim Attock Rana Shoukat, Engineer Asif Khattak and other officers were present on the occasion. Yawar Bokhari said that Punjab government had recruited 34,000 health professionals to overcome shortage of the manpower in hospitals and basic health units. He said this government for the first time has made these appointments through walk in interviews while efforts are being made to appoint specialists in all the hospitals.