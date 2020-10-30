Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of various Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items during checking at different check posts. According to a news release on Thursday, the paramilitary force seized 9472 kg of betel nuts, 37.40 kg gutka, 42 kg Naswar, 174 rolls of cloth, 3060 packets of cigarettes, 3 kg opium, 32.800 kg Hashish, 75 kg crystal, 800 liters diesel, 2976 children suits and other items worth Rs. 22.7844m. The seized items were recovered during checking of different vehicles. All the recovered NCP items were handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.