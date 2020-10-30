Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oscar-winning actress, producer and activist revealed she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of expanding her empire into the political world someday. While Reese Witherspoon currently has her hands full juggling her acting career and production company Hello Sunshine, she is also flirting with the idea of becoming a public servant in 20 years. During an appearance on an episode of the SmartLess podcast, her pal Jason Bateman ignited the conversation by noting he believed she’d ‘get a lot of the vote’. ‘Yeah, I mean our standards have become very low in this country,’ the mother-of-three joked, before the show’s hosts Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes said they could see her making a difference in the United States Senate. The Big Little Lies star continued: ‘I wouldn’t say never, because I don’t know where I’m going to be when I’m, you know, 65.’