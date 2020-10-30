Share:

ISLAMABAD - She’s used her successful music career to launch her extremely lucrative business brand Fenty that’s rumored to have made her a billionaire. And Rihanna is her brand’s best ambassador as she proved once again with an Instagram post. The savvy 32 year old shared a photo in which she’s posing in a long-sleeve cobalt blue body stocking with a turtleneck. On top, she added a see-through corset and she stood tall in stiletto heels. RiRi struck her pose in a marble entryway in front of a door with her hands touching the walls on either side.

Her hair was swept to one side and curled up on top of her shoulder and she rocked scarlet red lip color. In the caption, the star wrote: #OOTD - Xtra AF’ followed by a blue heart emoji.