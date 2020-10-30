Share:

ISLAMABAD - Multi-award winning fashion house SaniaMaskatiya has proudly launched ZEENAT – The Winter Festive 2020 – a collection which combines ‘decoration’ and ‘beauty’, two core elements of fashion. Indeed, ZEENAT is a collection of bridals, festive and formal wear where each garment is meticulously handcrafted with rich detailed embroideries in alluring fabrics. Featuring delicate tulles, fine velvets and soft silks, this collection is unique with a dramatic flair; a perfect celebration of our rich textile heritage. The Velvet Edit is a range of five festive garments with hand embellished details on rich, deep jewel tones. The Bridals is a curated collection of seven bridal looks that embody elegance with silhouettes inspired by our royal sub-continental heritage. Our key focus remains on handcrafting intricate patterns and motifs with embellished embroideries on textural fabrics.

Available in multiple size options, orders for the collection can be placed via phone call, WhatsApp, online or at the flagship stores.