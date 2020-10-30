Share:

Islamabad - Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan to shield the main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (October 30) and strict patrolling will be ensured during procession and other religious gatherings in the city.

The security plan was formally reviewed in a meeting here on Thursday which was presided over by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Operations), AIG (Special Branch), SSP (Traffic), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Security), Additional SP, SP (Special Branch) and all zonal SPs also attended the meeting.

Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. Procession will start from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and culminate near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes, the police said.

The monitoring of processions would be ensured through drone cameras and CCTV cameras. The video footage of the processions would also be made from the front and backside of the procession.

All SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner. Around 2,000 cops including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF, police commandoes will perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties.

The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security. The route of procession has been divided into four sectors and four SPs, DSPs and inspectors will lead security duties and monitor the security arrangements in various sectors.

Close liaison will be maintained with organisers of procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organisers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Udddin Syed has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens and Islamabad police will make utmost effort to fulfill it.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer held a meeting with city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas and district police officers of Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal to review the security arrangements finalised for protecting processions of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW). He directed the subordinates to ensure foolproof security to guard the participants of main procession as well as all other small and big gatherings.

Similarly, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has unveiled a comprehensive security plan for maintaining law and order situation and to provide security to processions of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW). He said some 3,000 well-equipped police officers and cops would perform security duty to keep a vigil on suspicious elements and to guard the processions of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW). He said the police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies have carried out search operations in all the areas to flush out the outlaws and anti-social elements from district. “Sweeping has also been done to the route of main procession,” he said adding that a comprehensive traffic plan has also been devised under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar to facilitate the participants of processions of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) and the other citizens.