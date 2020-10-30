Share:

LAHORE - Shaheena Chanda Mehtab, a renowned literary figure and author of best-selling novel ‘JAAN’, died of a heart failure here on Thursday. She was 58. Deceased was the sister-in-law of Nawai Waqt Chief News Editor Dilawar Chaudhry and sister of journalist Bushra Dilawar. She was buried at a graveyard in Icchra. Chanda began her literary career in 1980s which continued till her death. It is said that she was extremely talented novelist whose novels such as Ik bar Muskarado, Saba, Muhabbat, Seemi, Jan, Choona Nahi, Awara, Thakan, Khubsurat Faisla, Muhabbat Mar deti hai and others were sold like hot cakes. Around 15 editions of Chanda’s romantic novel Jaan have been published so far; the novel which made her name in the literary world immortal. All her novels are available on Google in the shape of an App.