ISLAMABAD - The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and Germany.

Total exports to the USA during July-September (2020-21) were recorded at $1047.748 million against the exports of $1053.767 million during July-September (2019-20), showing nominal decline of 0.57 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $427.514 million against the exports of $426.407 million last year, showing increase of 0.25 percent.

Germany was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $367.525 million during the months under review against the exports of $ 323.134 million during last year, showing growth of 13.73 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to China stood at $329.421 million against $438.914 million during last year, showing decrease of 24.94 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $323.172 million against $385.037 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-September (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at $229.277 million against $256.788 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $209.868 million against $243.980 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at 167.868 million against the exports of $201.785 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $147.217 million against $ 237.639 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $ 127.499 million against $ 180.958 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $108.664 million against $91.175 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $106.958 million against $89.212 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at $68.346 million during the current year compared to $ 77.723 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $68.251 million against $70.734 million, to Poland $ 64.702 million against $ 63.254 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at $60.245 million during the current year against $ 47.039 million during last year.

Overall, Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.46 percent in first three months, from $ 5.984 billion to $5.358 billion, the SBP data revealed.