ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for whole universe, by following which success can be achieved in this world and the hereafter.

He said that Holy prophet (PBUH) is mercy for all mankind, who elevated the status of humanity by taking them out of the darkness of ignorance and bestowing them on the highest level.

He expressed these views in his message on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) which is being celebrated on Friday (today) throughout the Muslim World.

Congratulating Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), the speaker said that the life of the Holy Prophet is the role model for all mankind. He said, “By following Sunnah of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) we can find a solution to all our problems.”

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of blessing for the entire humanity and his teachings convey the message of love, tolerance and compassion,” he added.

The speaker said that the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the beacon of guidance and he is no doubt a living representation of the Holy Quran and Islam.

“We must pledge that we would act upon the real teachings of Islam, consider ourselves as followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a matter of pride to perform our duties honestly and diligently,” he said.

While condemning the publication of blasphemous sketches in France, the Speaker said that the publication of these sketches has deeply hurt the feelings and sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that the publication of such material under the guise of freedom of expression which offends others is highly reprehensible. The publication of such material should be banned on a permanent basis. He stressed the need for unity and close ties among Muslim countries to curb Islamophobia. He appreciated the letters written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the heads of Muslim countries to unite to eradicate Islamophobia.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, in his message to the nation on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), said, “Our personal and collective lives should reflect the great teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”. He prayed to Almighty Allah to guide all to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need for following the Uswa-e-Rasool for bringing the Ummah out of present challenges. He strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous sketches in France, saying that such a move could not diminish the love and devotion of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from the hearts of the Muslims. He said, “All our lives and property will be sacrificed for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and we will not allow such activities in the western countries.”