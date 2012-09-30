Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Ubaidullah Khatak has admitted that terrorism and criminal activities have risen to an alarming level in some areas of Balochistan province.

Addressing a commandant’s conference at the FC headquarters in Quetta, he said that in 2012, 1157 incidents have occurred including killings of 500 people and injuring of 1500.

The IGFC said that all out efforts would be made to maintain peace in the province and apart from their usual duties commandants should cooperate with the provincial government and the administration so that the law and order situation can be improved.

He instructed the commandants that while taking action against the criminals, the law-abiding citizens must be dealt with respect so they feel safe and secure.

He further said that the civil society and other institutions should cooperate with the FC to make Balochistan a peaceful and an exemplary province.