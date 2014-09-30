In civilised and educated societies every human being is treated as equal, and every one is a ‘Very Important Person’ a VIP, from the head of the state to a common labourer. It is so, because human life is considered sacred and more important than anything in these countries. Nobody is given special treatment or protocol because of their accumulated wealth or post. It would have been excellent if a similar treatment had been witnessed by 180 million Pakistanis.

The 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants equal respect and treatment to all its citizens, irrespective of their caste, colour, creed, religion or any other achieved political, official or social status. Islam also prohibits superiority of human beings on any grounds except for superiority on the basis of righteousness. Unfortunately, such commandments, both of religion and Constitutional have been violated, whereby the common man has been degraded and humiliated by the so-called VIPs. Until and unless the common man stands for his rights and resist the status quo, nothing is going to happen to wipe out an artificially created VIP culture from our deeply status-oriented society.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi, September 24.