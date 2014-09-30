Peshawar- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government announced on Monday that a ban will be imposed on the use of loud speakers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

KPK Home Department has issued a code of conduct for Eid-ul-Azha, according to which banned outfits would not be allowed to collect hides of the sacrificial animals. Only those organizations and parties which have taken permission for the collection of hides would be allowed to work on Eid-ul-Azha. Parties and organization which are willing to collect hides of sacrificial animals should file a written request in this connection. Police have also been authorized to arrest the violators of the code of conduct.