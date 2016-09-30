KARACHI: Unidentified assailants on Friday killed one police official and critically injured another in a bid to free prisoners here in the Baloch Colony area of the metropolis.

The prisoners, identified as Mohammad Imtiaz and Abdul Malik were arrested from Korangi, and were involved in the murder of a police constable.

The under-trial prisoners were being transported back in a private vehicle after attending court proceedings in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Assailants also snatched the official weapons of the police officials before fleeing the crime scene.

The police officials were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment, where one was pronounced dead on arrival and the other was stated to be in critical condition.

Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head from close range.