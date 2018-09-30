Share:

LAHORE - People in large number attended the funeral of Ch Ahmad Saeed, Chairman of Services Industries, former judge of the Lahore and former chairman Pakistan international Airlines.

Ex-SC judge Khalilur Rehman Ramday led funeral while former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Minister Khwaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim, Hamid Nasir Chatta, politicians, lawyers, bureaucrats, journalists were also present. The deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard. Qurankhwani will be held on 5 Justice Sardar Iqbal Road on Sunday (today). Punjab Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of Saeed. In his condolence message to the bereaved family, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

PAT Chairman Allama Dr Tahirul Qadri also expressed his condolence.