Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande says she wants to go on tour but finds being away from home for long periods of time terrifying.

The star has had a tragic couple of years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena’s foyer area and more recently, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller die of a suspected overdose at just 26-years-old. However, Ariana, who is battling anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, has revealed she would love to go on tour to reconnect with her fans but finds the idea too stressful at the moment.

She tweeted: ‘’I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted. ‘’Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol (sic).’’

The 25-year-old star concluded that she may do a mini-tour, which would allow her to see her fans but remain close to home.

She wrote: ‘’Like maybe i’ll do a mini one. i cant do what i did last time right now. that i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you. i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk. ily.

‘’ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it. ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better (sic).’’