Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said public problems would be solved at all costs.

“Solution to public problems is my first and last priority, and my doors are always open. I am from the people and today a common man is the chief minister,” the CM told visitors at CM Office.

The chief minister listened to problems of the people and issued orders to solve them. He said he belongs to an undeveloped area of the province and knows the problems of the common man. “I will not allow anybody to impede the processing of resolving problems of the people.” Buzdar said he would fight against every mafia and will stand by the people. He said he has not allowed anybody to come between him and the people.

He said new Pakistan is the dream of PM Imran Khan and we are ready to even sacrifice our lives to realise this dream. The people thanked the chief minister for taking personal interest in resolving their problems and said the hard work of the chief minister has laid the foundation of new Pakistan and it will also be cause of the change.

Separately talking to lawmakers, he said public service is his government. The chief minister said the people judge the performance of the government from the efficiency of government departments therefore all departments of the Punjab should improve their performance. We will improve governance, provide best services to the people and an open door policy has been directed for government offices. He said every MPA will be the chief minister of their constituency and public welfare projects will be implemented with the consultation of public representatives.

He said revolutionary changes are being introduced in Punjab Police and reforms process is continuing in this regard and it is in the last phase. He said we have got votes for public service and will accomplish promises made with the public. He said ministers are empowered to make decisions for public welfare. He said the PTI government is the government of the people and public representatives are totally empowered. He said people will get relief in 100 days due to our measures. He said we are doing work, work and only work. Corruption is not allowed. We will make the fruits of change available to the people and meet expectations of the people. This is also the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said PM Imran Khan is the ray of hope for the people and we all are supporting his mission. The PTI will return the rights of the people of Punjab to them. He said PM Imran Khan has set the example of simplicity and austerity. Punjab will come up to expectations of PM Imran Khan. He emphasized on the parliamentarians to keep close link with the people and make every possible effort to resolve their problems. “I will provide you every possible support for this purpose.” Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Basharat Raja, Ch Zaheerud Din and others were also present on the occasion.