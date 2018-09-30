Share:

BEIJING - Vice Premier Liu He said Saturday that an open China welcomes more and more foreign

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a ceremony where he presented the Friendship Award to 50 foreign experts working in China, who are from 21 countries, in recognition of their contribution to the nation's development.

Liu said the Chinese govt would continue to create a favorable environment for global talent to develop careers in China, implement a more active, open and effective policy to attract talent, and try hard to make foreigners work or stay in China more convenient. China would keep its national scientific research tasks open to foreign talent, and protect intellectual property rights according to law, and provide foreigners working in China with conveniences in housing, schooling for children, spouse employment and medical services, Liu pledged.

The Friendship Award is an annual award issued by the Chinese government to honor experts working in China. It was established in 1991.