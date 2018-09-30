Share:

BEIJING - The 12th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs was held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Thursday and Friday. The talks were made between representatives of the two countries' foreign and defence ministries.

The Chinese delegation was led by Yi Xianliang, head of the department of boundary and oceanic affairs in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Indian delegation was led by Pranay Verma, the joint secretary (East Asia) of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Both sides reviewed the situation along China-India border areas this year and exchanged views, including on border control and boosting mutual trust. The two sides vowed to continue "enhancing communication and coordination between the diplomatic and defence departments, properly handle border-related issues, and strengthen frontier defence exchange and cooperation to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas"