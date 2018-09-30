Share:

The Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) arranged an addiction awareness walk at Government Postgraduate College for Women Shadbagh on Saturday in collaboration with Higher Education Department. Consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain was the chief guest at the walk participated by Principal Robina Saif, Vice Principal Akhtar Shaeen, teachers, staff and a large number of students. Addressing the participants on the conclusion of walk, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that women have a key role to play in curbing the menace of drug use. He expressed alarm over rapid increase in use of drugs among women, especially university and college students. He said that it was a pity that there was no drug policy in the Punjab. —Staff reporter