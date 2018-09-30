Share:

KARACHI - A Falooda vendor was amazed to see billions of rupees in his fake bank account when he was informed by the officials investigating a money laundering case. The investigators informed Abdul Qadir, a resident of Orangi Town, that there was an amount of Rs2.25 billion in his bank account.

Qadir runs a Falooda shop and he came to know about existence of a bank account in his name when he received a letter from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA officials asked him to explain the sources of his income, but he said he was not aware of any account in his name and this amount in the account. Qadir said that he had informed the FIA that he was a vendor and he could not earn such a hefty amount. He said that he had asked the authorities to come with him to see his real position.

Qadir said that FIA officials showed him his signatures in English. He said that his original signatures are in Urdu. “I visited the bank just once in my life to open an account when I bought a house in Surjani Town,” said the Falooda vendor.

The Supreme Court had formed a joint investigation team to probe a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion transactions through fake bank accounts at three local banks in the first week of September.

FIA Additional Director General Ehsan Sadiq is heading the team, while Tax Commissioner Imran Lateef, State Bank’s Majid Hussain, ISI’s Brigadier Shahid Pervaiz, NAB’s Noman Aslam and SECP’s Muhammad Afzal are members of the team. The court has been hearing a suo motu case regarding a 2015 inquiry into suspicious transactions when 29 ‘benami’ accounts were opened at different banks.

Those linked to the case include PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Summit Bank president Hussain Lawai, Omni Group of Companies Chairperson Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his son, among others. Lawai, Majeed and his son are already in FIA’s custody. The FIA summoned Zardari and his sister for investigation a few days ago. FIA officials said they are investigating the case and they have found a number of fake accounts during the investigation.