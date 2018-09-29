Share:

LOS ANGELES-Fearne Cotton admits her life can sometimes feel a ‘’complete mess’’ when she struggles to juggle all her commitments.

The 37-year-old presenter admits it isn’t that easy juggling work with being a mother to Rex, five, and three-year-old Honey - her kids with husband Jesse Wood - and she finds it particularly difficult to make time to focus on herself.

She said: ‘’I juggle work and motherhood the best I can. ‘’Sometimes I think I’m nailing it and other times, it’s falling apart and feels like a complete mess.

‘’For example, the kids are having tantrums and I did rubbish at work. It’s good days and bad days.

‘’But the thing I neglect most is me. ‘’I sometimes feel run down and I haven’t eaten properly or put clean clothes on. ‘’I’m working on asking myself what I want. When you’re a mum or dad, it’s hard because you don’t get much time. Some days it’s great but others are overwhelming.’’ And Fearne finds meal times with her kids can be so stressful, she’s sometimes left ‘’weeping in the corner’’.

She told Closer magazine: ‘’Meal times with the kids can be brilliant or horrific.

‘’Sometimes I’m having bowls of pasta thrown at me and weeping in the corner. It’s tricky.’’

The former ‘Top of the Pops’ host admitted she didn’t really consider the harder parts of parenting when she got pregnant.

She said: ‘’I underestimated that sort of thing when going into parenthood. You’re like, ‘Yay, I’m pregnant.’’’But then there’s all these hurdles to get through - and meal times are a big one. You have patches when the kids are eating brilliantly and then times when it’s more difficult.’’