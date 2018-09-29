Share:

Rawalpindi-Fatima Jinnah Woman University, Department of Education organised the 2nd Multidisciplinary Graduate Conference on September 28-29, 2018. This conference will provide a forum to research scholars to become a part of the larger scholarly community and broaden their local/national networks. Associate Professor / Chairperson Dr Sarwat Rasul said that graduate conferences are common in many universities across the global.

The purpose is to provide a forum to research scholars to present their immature work and get ideas and suggestions for further improvement. The department of education FJWU took the initiative and started the tradition of holding a multidisciplinary graduate conference. It is a wonderful experience of listening to research ideas of scholars from different discipline like business, administration, economics, English, gender studies, environmental sciences, Islamic studies and many more.