LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered departmental action against former CCPO Amin Wains and former superintendent of CIA Umar Virk for their involvement in forced sale of properties belonging to a deceased citizen at below market prices, in the light of an inquiry report into the matter.

The two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

A widow of deceased Sheikh Ajmal had filed application accusing the police officers of selling business entities of his husband through a forced agreement between the claimants.

At the outset of proceedings, Inspector General of Sindh Police (IG) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, who was till recently the IG Punjab, submitted an inquiry report and stated that both officers were found guilty of misconduct and recommendation had been made for a departmental action against them as they exercised their influence in the matter.

Advocate Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri, the petitioner's counsel, submitted that retired justice Hamid Ali Shah also played role of an arbitrator for the sale.The bench was also apprised about various claimants (Investors) including former chief engineer Shaukat Shaheen to the business/properties.

At this, the chief justice observed that Inspector General of Police Punjab should decide whether these officers be removed. The matter was related to two parties, how police get involve in it, he added. Subsequently, the bench sought tax record of the claimants from the Federal Investigation Agency to know whether their record confirms their claims or not and restrained former justice Hamid Ali Shah from interfering in the matter.

The chief justice also expressed reservations over the involvement of Umar Virk in all such matters and observed that why not an inquiry of his whole service be ordered.

The chief justice directed Additional Inspector General of Police Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh to nominate an appropriate officer for the purpose. Fauzia Ajmal, had previously stated that Wains and Virk had used their influence to get a decision in the favour of her rival parties regarding the transfer of the property of her late husband, Sheikh Ajmal.

Ajmal had owned the Akbari departmental stores located in Kashmir and Hunza blocks of Lahore's Iqbal Town, West Wood Colony and Jain Mandir. The complainant had said several people claimed their share in the properties, including sons from first wife of deceased husband, his partner and over a 100 other people. She suffered huge financial losses due to the "dubious financial transactions" to the so-called shareholders, Fauzia had alleged.

VC submits report to

SC in plagiarism case

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Saturday submitted an inquiry report to the Supreme Court into plagiarism allegations against Punjab University Law College Principal Dr Shazia Qureshi.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing an application filed by Principal of Punjab University Law College Dr Shazia Qureshi against plagiarism allegations.

While submitting the inquiry report before the court at the outset of hearing, the PU vice chancellor informed the court that the inquiry committee had recommended for forwarding the matter to the standing committee of Higher Education Commission on the issue.

However, Shazia Qureshi submitted that she had not been provided a copy of the report.

At this, the bench ordered to provide a copy of the inquiry report and observed that she could file a reply to it. Shazia Qureshi had moved an application for not giving her clearance over plagiarism allegations. Meanwhile, the bench directed for withdrawing notice issued to former president Rafiq Tarar for vacating government residence in GOR Lahore.

The bench asked to resolve the matter amicably.

Former president Rafiq Tarar has approached the Supreme Court against notices issued by the Services and General Administration Department for vacating residence allotted to him in 2008. He pleaded the court to set aside the notices.