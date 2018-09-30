Share:

KHANEWAL - Rescue 1122 in Tehsil Headquarters Mian Channu is incapable to provide quick services to the callers. A survey report reveals that the rescue has five vehicles; out of these vehicles three are in bad condition due to funds paucity. They cannot be used for rescue operations. The vehicles which are used for rescue operations take too long to reach their destination due to lack of maintenance. "Sometime the rescue staffers complain about the unavailability of vehicles for their late response, and in this way they try to conceal the bad condition of the vehicles," locals maintain.

The local rescue team told The Nation that Civil Hospital Mian Channu had handed over an ambulance to Resuce 1122, but it was tool old to execute rescue operations properly. District Emergency Officer Dr Ejaz Anjum could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

LOW LEVEL FLOOD

There is a low level flood in River Ravi. The river is likely to receive 22,000 cusecs of water in coming days, said an Irrigation Department engineer.

"Unlike Chenab, Ravi is flowing in low flood. At Sidhnai barrage, the capacity was over 100,000 cusecs of water to pass under the bridge," he added.

An interesting fact was learnt here that Ravi touches four districts before crossing; Khanewal in its south, the areas of Mian Channu in the east, in the north is Toba Tek Singh and some parts of Jhang. Assistant Commissioners of Mian Channu and Pitmahal made a joint visit to Sidhnai barrage at Ravi and were briefed by Irrigation and Canals officials who declared it normal and vowed to have made all arrangements. In case of heavy floods, a breach in the river is made near Sidhnai by blast, by Pak Army Engineering Corps which is camped near the river.

JOURNO'S DEATH CONDOLED

A condolence reference was organised here by local press body in memory of Saeed Butt, a senior journalist and trader who was murdered by unknown assailants. The speakers while throwing light on the deceased's versatile life career paid homage to him. They demanded that police arrest the killers who were still at large since September 6-the day of incident. Speakers included Amjad Ali Amjad, Prof Dr Ehsan Ali, Dr Zahoor Ahmed, local chairman Sh Abdul Latif and social figure Farooq Sattar Malik.