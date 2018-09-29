Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gal Gadot is in talks to star in ‘Death On The Nile’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress is in discussions to take on a leading role in the sequel to ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, with Sir Kenneth Branagh once again directing and taking on the part of Hercule Poirot.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Death On The Nile’ was first published in 1937 and features a love triangle which ends in murder.

Gal would take on the role of socialite Linnet Doyle, who is married to the ex-fiance of a former friend.

Meanwhile, Kenneth recently said directing an all-star cast in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ was ‘’intimidating’’.

The 57-year-old actor and director helmed the 2017 adaptation of Christie’s popular whodunit novel which features a star studded cast including Michelle Pfeieffer, Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp and Willem Dafoe, and Branagh admitted he was slight unnerved by the incredible talent.

Branagh said: ‘’That’s my point of departure, that’s what I do for a living, but in a way you’re more aware that you’re asking people to come in for a finite amount of time, and you want to give them a good time.

‘’So the prospect of standing up in front of Judy Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Derek Jacobi, Willem Dafoe and telling them my cunning plans was a little intimidating.’’

Branagh wasn’t the only cast member to have nerves because of the high-brow cast, after ‘Star Wars’ actress Ridley cried when she started working on the film.

She said: ‘’’’I turned to Ken, wiped away a tear and said, ‘I can’t believe I’m here, thank you so much. Did someone make you cast me?’’