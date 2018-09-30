Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar called on Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor's House Saturday and discussed with him overall political situation and administrative matters.

The governor told the CM that transfer of powers at grass-roots level would have far-reaching effects, adding that the Local Government (LG) representatives will be given financial and administrative powers so that people's problems could be addressed at the earliest.

He said that improving law and order situation and provision of justice were the top priorities of the government. He said police would be relieved of political pressure through proposed police reforms.

Punjab Chief Minsiter Usman Buzdar said it was his top priority to bring about revolutionary changes in the living standards of masses.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was being evolved against injustice, oppression and corruption. He said merit would be ensured at all levels, adding that no lapse would be tolerated in this regard.