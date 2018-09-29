Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Saturday lauded the government for taking action against real-estate barons, who have minted billions of rupees by looting millions of innocent citizens.

The move has added to the credibility of the government but more real-estate tycoons involved in massive frauds of billions of rupees should be punished to restore the confidence of masses, it said.

The mafia has looted millions of people by selling false promises and so far not a single influential has been sentenced for his crimes, which call for stringent laws, and proper implementation, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

The land mafia comprising of politicians, top bureaucrats, industrialists and other powerful people has also deprived thousands of expatriates of their lifetime savings which is a reason behind low investment by them in their home country, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the mafia continues to plunder masses, grab government and private lands and go scot-free due to the cooperation of concerned departments.

Masses have never seen any inquiry against any real-estate magnate which has reached to its logical conclusion, he added.