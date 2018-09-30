Share:

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has expressed hope that PTI candidates will win with overwhelming majority in by-elections.

Addressing media in Bani Gala, he said the government does not believe in interventions in elections and that is why no administrative changes have been made in the constituencies where bye-elections are being held.

The Minister said by-elections conducted under PTI will be transparent. He said a number of PTI candidates called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and discussed various issues of importance. The Prime Minister also talked of reorganization of the party.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said an earlier meeting held chaired by Prime Minister deliberated on promoting tourism in the country. He said an upcoming cleanliness campaign across the country was also discussed in today's meetings.

On a question regarding the appointment of Chairman Public Accounts Committee, the Minister said he personally believes that opposition has not right on this position. However, final decision on this issue will be taken by the party with consensus.