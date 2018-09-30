Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that India's aggressive posturing and warmongering can plunge the region into a big conflict and make the already delicate security situation in South Asia more precarious.

Addressing a congregation of Kashmiri and Pakistan community in Brooklyn city of the United States, he said that India's belligerent signaling in the recent days forebodes a new wave of Indian sponsored state terror and atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). "This must be stopped at all costs," he added, says a message reaching and released to the media.

"India's irresponsible rhetoric will neither intimidate Pakistan nor deter Kashmiris from pursuing their struggle for freedom and self-determination," he said. The president underlined that on the contrary, such threats strengthen the resolve of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir to continue to fight for their just cause."

The president appealed to the UN Secretary General and the UN Security Council to intercede to stop India from following up on its threats and to put an end to its atrocious and horrendous human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. "India poses a threat not only to its neighbours but also to its own people whose sentiments are being whipped up to participate in war frenzy."

"It is our collective responsibility to intensify our quest for peace and security and to find just and lasting solutions for the long festering disputes," the AJK president said. He said that the Diaspora should continue to have faith in Pakistan's diplomacy and Kashmiris' just and unabated struggle. "Two things", he said, "have kept the issue of Kashmir alive for the past seven decades - the sacrifices of the Kashmiri who every day give their blood to attain freedom and the steadfast position of Pakistan on Kashmir and its steely resolve to continue a peaceful political and diplomatic campaign on Kashmir until Kashmiris under Indian occupation get their fundamental rights."

He appealed to the community to demonstrate unity and support the efforts of the governments of Pakistan and the Kashmiri struggle to win freedom. The president also appealed to them to reach out to the US Congress and civil society to create awareness about India's human rights violations in IOK and the need to resolve this issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

"After having given so many sacrifices spanning many generations, failure is not an option," Masood said adding that one-day Kashmiris would succeed. He informed the audience that the Azad Kashmir Government was working hard to upgrade and modernise the state's road infrastructure.

"Every effort is being made improve governance, fight corruption and promote merit-based appointments in the public sector departments and entities," the president said. "For this", he said, "strong institutions were being created and the rule of law was being popularised."