KARACHI - The Sindh government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe May 12, 2007 killings of several political workers in the city.

According to details, Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Amir Shaikh will head the JIT while deputy inspector general (DIG) of Special Branch, DIG of Counter-Terrorism Department, joint director of Intelligence Bureau and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence and Pakistan Rangers are members of the JIT.

The JIT has been tasked with submitting its report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) and the Sindh Home Department within two weeks. The Sindh High Court on September 11 had ordered formation of a Joint Investigation Team to probe the May 12, 2007 carnage in the port city in which several people were killed. During the hearing, the court ordered fresh investigation into the massacre.

“The government of Sindh, home department is pleased to constitute a JIT for the purpose to trace out all persons involved in “A” class cases and make further investigation into all other cases in connection with the May 12, 2017 incident in Karachi as per order and judgement of the High Court of Sindh Karachi passed in C.P No. D-1125 of 2007, Suo Moto court reference, C.P No. D-1144 of 2007, Syed Iqbal Kazmi and others. Versus Federation of Pakistan and others.”

The notification reads that terms of reference are included to trace out all persons involved in “A” class cases and to make further investigation in all other cases in connection with the May 12 incident in Karachi. More than 50 people were killed and over 100 injured in the attacks on rallies by different political parties and lawyers who had attempted to receive the then deposed Chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi ahead of a lawyers’ gathering.