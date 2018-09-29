Share:

LOS ANGELES-Katie Price - who is currently in rehab - is facing a police summons for allegedly driving while banned.

The 40-year-old reality TV star was spotted at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta in July - despite being banned from driving after picking up 12 points for speeding - and police now want to talk to her about her alleged breach. A source told The Sun: ‘’The police have been extremely patient - they have made several approaches asking her to talk to them about the matter and been fobbed off repeatedly.

‘’On one occasion she even asked them to email her. But their patience has worn thin now and the officers involved have begun the formal process of bringing her in for questioning.

‘’If she doesn’t respond to this, she will find herself in serious hot water.’’

A police spokesman confirmed: ‘’A woman who was reported for driving while disqualified has spoken to police, but failed to attend a meeting with officers on September 28 to discuss the matter.’’ Meanwhile, Katie is currently in rehab where she is being treated for post- traumatic stress disorder.

The star has agreed to seek help at The Priory after her family urged her to do something about her wild behaviour and she started a 28-day treatment programme last week, even though she won’t be staying overnight at the facility. Her mother Amy - who has a terminal lung condition - said: ‘’Kate has been her own worst enemy and behaved like an idiot at times but she has been tearing herself apart for years. ‘’To see what Katie is going through and how she has been treated hurts me and my family. ‘’No mum or dad wants to see their child treated like this, watch as they crumble, and feel powerless to help. It’s unbearable.

‘’She is constantly judged on her kids, her home, work, financial situation, the way she looks, how she dresses and what she does. ‘’No person can take this kind of pressure and not succumb to it. ‘’Of course she has put herself in the public eye but she has been dealing with endless attack as well as my illness.’’

Katie - who has children Harvey, 16, with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny with third spouse Kieran Hayler - has been put on a curfew but can go home in the evenings, has had her phone confiscated and has been banned from social media.

But doctors will ask to stay for residential treatment if she is considered a threat to herself or she fails to comply with their strict rules.