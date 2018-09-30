Share:

KARACHI - A local court on Saturday adjourned a case involving a minor boy who lost both his arms after high-tension electricity wires fell on him.

The court was informed that an out-of court settlement between the K-Electric and the victim’s family had been reached.

The counsel for K-Electric appeared before the additional district and sessions court of Malir and filed an application for quashing the case. He submitted that a settlement had been reached between K-Electric (KE) and father of an eight-year-old boy whose both arms had to be amputated after a high-tension electric wire fell on him.

Muhammad Arif, the complainant and father of the victim boy, was present in the court along with his counsel. He informed the court that he was ready to withdraw the FIR. He also stated that K-E authorities were ready to provide compensation.

Both parties have filed separate statements informing the court that a settlement had been reached between the two sides.

After hearing details of the agreement, the trial court adjourned the hearing till October 3.

As many as seven KE officials, Deputy Manager Saeed Ahmed, Assistant Engineer Syed Mohammad Asim, Asif Iqbal, Saqib Husain, Sagheer Raza, Mirza Asif Beg and Mohammad Mushtaq, were booked and arrested in a case registered by the boy’s father pertaining to the Aug 25 incident in Ahsanabad, off Superhighway, in which the boy, Muhammad Umar, lost his both arms.

The court was informed that KE authorities will provide compensation and other facilities to the victim and his family. The KE has initiated a proposed agreement for welfare and better treatment of the minor victim.

As per agreement, the power utility will provide Rs1 million compensation and Rs25,000 monthly stipend with an annual increase of five per cent. It will also bear his all expenses on medical treatment for bionic/prosthetic arms within the country.

The KE would also bear all educational expenses of the victim till he obtains a masters degree. The monthly stipend would continue to be paid till the age of 24 and KE would offer him a job depending on his qualification after the age of 24. The monthly electricity bill of the complainant would also be paid by the power utility.

The KE will also bear the domestic travel expenses and accommodation of victim along with his parents when they travel for the purpose of treatment, it added.

The counsel for complainant said that the change in the management and administration of KE will not affect the agreement.

A case was registered under Sections 337 H-1 (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act) and 336 (punishment for itlafi-salahiyyat-i-udw, or destroys or permanently impairs functioning power or capacity of an organ of the body of another person or cause permanent disfigurement,) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the SITE Superhighway Industrial Police Station.