LOS ANGELES:- Kevin Spacey has been sued by a male massage therapist for sexual battery. Kevin Spacey has been sued for sexual battery. The 59-year-old actor - - who was previously accused of making unwanted sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14, prompting a string of other allegations against him - has been accused by a male massage therapist of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. The Blast reports that in recently filed court documents, the unidentified man claims he was hired to give Spacey a massage at his Malibu home in 2016.