Provincial Minister Zakat and Usher Mr. Shoukat Ali Lalika visited Punjab Vocational Training Council and Vocational Training Institute Green Town, Lahore. Managing Director Sajid Naseer Khan briefed the minister about the working of the organization. He informed the minister that PVTC has imparted vocational training to some 700,000 young men and women, of which many are doing their own businesses and earning livelihood. The minister was of the view that the organization’s capacity should be doubled and more demand-driven traders should be introduced. He also visited Vocational Training Institute, Green Town branch and examined 18 different trades and quality of training being imparted there. Principal Athar Masood briefed the minister there. The minister appreciated the trainees of food and cooking section, who are given a stipend of Rs. 1,000 a month for encouragement. He also appreciated the trainees of Halal Butcher and Computer Pattern Designing and expressed his views that these are demand- driven trades and PVTC needs more such trades. Mr. Lalika further said that PVTC through imparting skills in young men and women is alleviating poverty. Skill development through vocational training is the only solution to empower 10 million Pakistanis. –APP