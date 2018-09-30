Share:

LAHORE - The newly elected president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Almas Hyder has called for good and friendly mechanism to ensure much-needed expansion in tax net. It would encourage people to come into the tax net voluntarily. Almas Hyder, Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol have been elected unopposed president, senior vice president and vice president respectively of the LCCI. The new office-bearers assumed charge during the LCCI annual general body meeting held here. While addressing the Annual General Meeting, they pledged to work for the cause of business community. They said that they would give priority to the issues like shortage of energy, high mark-up, high cost of doing business and shortage of skilled labour. They urged the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue to extend the date for the filing of income tax returns till October 30th as business community cannot file their returns due to elections of trade bodies, problems in online system and various other reasons.

He said that an extension in the date of filing of returns would not only facilitate the business community but it would also strengthen public-private partnership.