LAHORE-Ajoka theatre’s three-day ‘Madeeha Gauhar festival’ concluded with an exciting performance of Punjabi Play ‘Bulha’ at Alhamra hall 2 on Saturday.

Written by Shahid Nadeem, the play was inspired by historical events occurred in the era of great Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah and highlights the message of peace, tolerance and religious harmony. The play got outstanding response from a large appreciative audience.

Directed by Ajoka’s artistic director Madeeha Gauhar (late), the play gave an insight about life events of Bulleh Shah as communicated through his poetry, historical records and popular myths.

Bulleh Shah (1680-1758) lived in the times of downfall of the Mughal Empire, characterized by conflicts, rebellions, civil & religious strife and ideological and political chaos. The play reveals all such historical references and Bulleh Shah’s famous poetry have also been used to enrich the production. The cast of the play included Naseem Abass, Usman Raj, Kamran Mujahid, Nayab Faiza, Sibt-e-Hasan, Qaisar khan, Bilal Mughal and Usman Choudhry who performed their roles with great command and perfection.

Ajoka’a executive director Shahid Nadeem said, “Ajoka vows to carry on Madeeha’s proud legacy to promote social justice, human rights and peace in our country through meaningful theatre productions.”

“Bulha had widely been performed in Pakistan, India, Middle East, Denmark and other countries as well and it’s Ajoka’s tribute to mystic legend whose became beacon of hope and humanism in his respective time span,” he continued.